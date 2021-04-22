US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $40.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in US Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

