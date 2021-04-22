USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -1,166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -913.0%.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

NYSE USAC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.