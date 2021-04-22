USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAK opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

