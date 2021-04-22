V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

