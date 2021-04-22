V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

