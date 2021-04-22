V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.69 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

