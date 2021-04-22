V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

BA stock opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

