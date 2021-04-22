V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

