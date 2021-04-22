V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.