Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

VMI stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

