VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.67. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $144.71 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

