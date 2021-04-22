Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.57. 105,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

