Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,905. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

