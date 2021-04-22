Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

