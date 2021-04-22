Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $98.00. 95,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.