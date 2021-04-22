Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.15. 29,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.85 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

