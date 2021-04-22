Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 339,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 37,975 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 134,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,070. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

