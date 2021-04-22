Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

