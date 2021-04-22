Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

