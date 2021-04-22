Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $18,225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

