Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. 3,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The stock has a market cap of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

