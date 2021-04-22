Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Veoneer has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Veoneer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.