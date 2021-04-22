VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

VEREIT stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VEREIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,180,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

