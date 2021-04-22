Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 292,419 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $34.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

