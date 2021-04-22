Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 76,421 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

