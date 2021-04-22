Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VET opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

