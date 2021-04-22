ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

