VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $373.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.67 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $255.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

