Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 138,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

