Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.92 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

