Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, April 16th.

VLPNY stock remained flat at $$8.86 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

