Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €284.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

VOW3 stock opened at €228.40 ($268.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

