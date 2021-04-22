Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Up 2.5%

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 61,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,143,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

