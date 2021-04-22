Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.