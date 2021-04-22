W G. Champion Mitchell Sells 15,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 81,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,440. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.