Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €151.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.18 ($147.27).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €127.25 ($149.71) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.19. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 12-month high of €132.90 ($156.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

