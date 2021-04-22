Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,897 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 82,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.02.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

