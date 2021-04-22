Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 202,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. The firm has a market cap of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

