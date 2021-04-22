Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Boosted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of WCN opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.99, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.