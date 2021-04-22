Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Waters by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of WAT opened at $301.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

