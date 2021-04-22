Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.42 million and a PE ratio of 28.41. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

