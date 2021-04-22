Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

