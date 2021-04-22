Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gaia (GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

4/16/2021 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

4/8/2021 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

4/7/2021 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

3/3/2021 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Gaia had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Gaia stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gaia by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gaia by 63.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

