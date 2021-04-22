Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $226.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.62. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

