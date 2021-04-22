Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 19,010.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 313,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLGN opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

