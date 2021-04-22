Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $101,000 Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AMREP were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:AXR opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.66. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

