Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $86,000 Position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.02.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TCON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

