Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $80,000 Investment in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of THBR opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

THBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.