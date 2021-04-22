Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,957,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFT stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

