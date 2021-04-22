Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,763 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

